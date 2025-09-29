Gland Pharma (BSE:543245) Price Target Increased by 22.54% to 2,002.85

The average one-year price target for Gland Pharma (BSE:543245) has been revised to ₹ 2,002.85 / share. This is an increase of 22.54% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,634.43 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,640.16 to a high of ₹ 2,447.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.22% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,562.00 / share.

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gland Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543245 is 0.03%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 261.25% to 3,478K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,136K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543245 by 32.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543245 by 37.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 383K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543245 by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 260K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543245 by 28.00% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543245 by 15.11% over the last quarter.

