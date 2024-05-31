News & Insights

Glanbia Shares Update: New Voting Rights Total

May 31, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 262,765,896 ordinary shares issued, each with one vote, amounting to the same number of total voting rights, with no treasury shares held. Shareholders can use this figure as a baseline to determine if they need to disclose changes in their stake in the company.

