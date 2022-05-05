Glanbia raises FY earnings guidance after activist seeks break-up

Adds quotes on activist letter

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Glanbia GL9.I on Thursday raised its full year earnings guidance on strong demand and increased prices, days after activist investor Clearway Capital called for a break-up of the Irish nutrition supplement maker.

Clearway wants the board to look immediately at spinning out the company's Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) unit, which produces sports nutrition products and brands such as SlimFast, which it says would help boost the company's value to more than 6 billion euros.

Managing Director Siobhán Talbot said on Thursday that Glanbia is happy to engage with all shareholders but believes it is on the right strategic track.

Glanbia said GPN revenue rose by 14.7% in the first quarter with sales up 19% in its other main Glanbia Nutritionals (GN) division, which produces dairy products. Total revenue was up 25.0% on a constant currency basis.

The North America-focused group expects revenue growth in both units to be driven primarily by pricing this year. It increased prices by 17% in the first quarter to mitigate higher costs.

Volume growth was sustained at 6.9%, it added.

As a result, Glanbia expects to deliver 5% to 10% growth in full year adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, up from a forecast of 2% to 8% in March.

It has also spent 123 million euros on share buybacks this year, up from 91 million for the whole of 2021, while the group recently closed a 60 million euro purchase of ingredient company Sterling Technology and a 307 million euro disposal of its interest in the Glanbia Ireland joint venture.

Glanbia shares were 4.7% higher at 11.6 euros at 1015 GMT.

"As a public company we are always open minded to value creation and are always looking at how we can best drive shareholder value," Talbot told an analyst call when asked about.

"We do believe that the group is currently on the right strategic journey. We now have a really strong complementary portfolio."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

