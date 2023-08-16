Glanbia promotes Hugh McGuire to CEO as Talbot retires

DUBLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Glanbia GL9.I promoted Hugh McGuire to chief executive officer on Wednesday, replacing Siobhan Talbot who will step down at the end of the year after 10 years in charge, the Irish nutrition supplement maker said.

McGuire is currently head of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), which produces sports nutrition products and brands such as SlimFast. He joined Glanbia in 2003 and has held a range of senior leadership roles across the group.

Glanbia also upgraded its full-year guidance on Wednesday to growth of between 12% and 15% in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), reflecting an improved outlook at GPN.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

