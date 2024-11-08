Glanbia price target lowered to EUR 20 from EUR 21 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Glanbia (GLAPF) to EUR 20 from EUR 21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
