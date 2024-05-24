News & Insights

Stocks

Glanbia PLC Stake Decreased by Franklin Mutual

May 24, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

In a notable change in ownership, Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC has reduced its stake in Glanbia PLC to below 3%, as officially reported on May 23, 2024. The latest transaction has brought the investment firm’s voting rights in the global nutrition group down from the previous notification of 3.9906%. This shift in share distribution could have implications for investor relations and company governance.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLAPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.