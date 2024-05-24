Glanbia PLC Stake Decreased by Franklin Mutual

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

In a notable change in ownership, Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC has reduced its stake in Glanbia PLC to below 3%, as officially reported on May 23, 2024. The latest transaction has brought the investment firm’s voting rights in the global nutrition group down from the previous notification of 3.9906%. This shift in share distribution could have implications for investor relations and company governance.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.