Glanbia Plc H1 Results Exceed Its Plans; Upgrades FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Glanbia plc (GLB.L) reported that its first-half pretax profit increased to 144.1 million euros from 81.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations, in cent, was 45.64 compared to 24.01.

Group EBITA pre-exceptional was 171.7 million euros, a decrease of 3.5% constant currency, or up 7.4% reported. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, in cent, was 52.31 compared to 48.84.

First half Group revenues were 2.8 billion euros, a growth of 26.8% in constant currency, or was up 38.5% reported.

The Board recommended an interim dividend of 12.93 cent per share representing a 10% increase on prior year interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 7 October 2022 to shareholders on the register of members as at 26 August 2022. Glanbia's overall dividend policy remains unchanged at a target annual dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 35% of adjusted EPS.

Looking forward, Glanbia said it is now confident to upgrade full year guidance for growth in adjusted EPS to a range of 9% to 13% constant currency. Should current foreign exchange rates be sustained for the remainder of 2022, reported adjusted EPS growth would be in a range of 21% to 25%, the Group noted.

