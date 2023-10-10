GLANBIA PLC EUR.06 (LSE:GLB) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 16.04

The average one-year price target for GLANBIA PLC EUR.06 (LSE:GLB) has been revised to 16.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 15.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.59 to a high of 18.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from the latest reported closing price of 14.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLANBIA PLC EUR.06. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLB is 0.43%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 26,662K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,961K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,960K shares, representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 16.75% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 2,967K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,398K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 1,992K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 14.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,426K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.