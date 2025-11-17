Glanbia (LSE:GLB) Price Target Increased by 14.04% to 18.96

The average one-year price target for Glanbia (LSE:GLB) has been revised to 18.96 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.04% from the prior estimate of 16.62 GBX dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.26 GBX to a high of 22.86 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of 15.80 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glanbia. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 16.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLB is 0.32%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 20,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 2,810K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares , representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 41.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 1.85% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,602K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 16.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,203K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLB by 14.23% over the last quarter.

