Glanbia Launches Share Buyback Program

Glanbia has repurchased 40,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a buy-back program valued at up to €50 million. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €14.58 to €14.73 per share, with an average price of €14.64. This initiative aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially boost shareholder value.
