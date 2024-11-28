News & Insights

Stocks

Glanbia Launches Share Buyback Program

November 28, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Glanbia has repurchased 40,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a buy-back program valued at up to €50 million. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €14.58 to €14.73 per share, with an average price of €14.64. This initiative aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially boost shareholder value.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLAPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.