Glanbia Increases Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 14, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia plc has announced the repurchase of 47,500 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its ongoing €50 million buy-back programme. The shares were bought at an average price of €14.5118 and are set to be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue. This move is part of Glanbia’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

