Glanbia H1 Pretax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Glanbia plc reported that its first half pretax profit declined to $114.5 million from $169.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 38.58 compared to 54.03. Revenue was $1.93 billion compared to $1.82 billion. Group EBITDA pre-exceptional was $241.3 million, a decrease of 7.5% or down 7.8% reported. Adjusted EPS, in cent, was 63.03 compared to 68.20.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS, in cent, in the range of 130 to 133.

The Board recommended an interim dividend of 17.20 euro cent per share representing a 10% increase on the prior year interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 October 2025 to shareholders on the register of members as at 22 August 2025.

