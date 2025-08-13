Markets

Glanbia H1 Pretax Profit Declines

August 13, 2025 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glanbia plc reported that its first half pretax profit declined to $114.5 million from $169.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 38.58 compared to 54.03. Revenue was $1.93 billion compared to $1.82 billion. Group EBITDA pre-exceptional was $241.3 million, a decrease of 7.5% or down 7.8% reported. Adjusted EPS, in cent, was 63.03 compared to 68.20.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS, in cent, in the range of 130 to 133.

The Board recommended an interim dividend of 17.20 euro cent per share representing a 10% increase on the prior year interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 October 2025 to shareholders on the register of members as at 22 August 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.