Is Glanbia (GLAPY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Glanbia Plc ADR (GLAPY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Glanbia Plc ADR is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 171 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Glanbia Plc ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLAPY's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GLAPY has moved about 36.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that Glanbia Plc ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.2%.

In Smithfield Foods, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Glanbia Plc ADR belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, meaning that GLAPY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Smithfield Foods, Inc. belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #209. The industry has moved +0.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Glanbia Plc ADR and Smithfield Foods, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Glanbia Plc ADR (GLAPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.