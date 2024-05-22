News & Insights

Glanbia Executives Trade Shares Post-Awards Vesting

May 22, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Top executives at Glanbia PLC, including the CFO Mark Garvey and CEO Hugh McGuire, have recently engaged in transactions involving the company’s shares following the vesting of awards under the 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. These transactions included the acquisition of shares upon vesting and the subsequent sale of a portion of those shares to cover withholding tax liabilities. The sales occurred at a consistent share price of €17.90, with transactions taking place in Jersey and Dublin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

GLAPF

