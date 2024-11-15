News & Insights

Glanbia Executes Share Buy-Back on Euronext Dublin

November 15, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia, a leading nutrition company, has repurchased 45,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a €50 million buy-back program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of €14.7711 and will be cancelled to reduce the number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is part of Glanbia’s efforts to manage shareholder value.

