News & Insights

Stocks

Glanbia Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Glanbia PLC has announced a total of 259,125,024 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying a single vote, as of November 30, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the company under transparency regulations. The absence of treasury shares highlights a fully distributed voting power among shareholders.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLAPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.