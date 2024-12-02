Glanbia Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC has announced a total of 259,125,024 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying a single vote, as of November 30, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the company under transparency regulations. The absence of treasury shares highlights a fully distributed voting power among shareholders.

