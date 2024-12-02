Glanbia Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Glanbia PLC has announced a total of 259,125,024 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying a single vote, as of November 30, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the company under transparency regulations. The absence of treasury shares highlights a fully distributed voting power among shareholders.
For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.