Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Effort

Glanbia (GB:GLB) has released an update.

Glanbia plc, a leader in nutrition, has actively bought back 35,241 of its shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing €50 million share repurchase program set to conclude by December 19, 2024. This recent transaction involved shares bought at prices ranging from €17.9800 to €18.1000, with the average price being €18.0111. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, thereby reducing the total number of Glanbia’s shares in circulation.

