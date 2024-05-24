News & Insights

Glanbia Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC, a global nutrition group, has announced the buyback of 25,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €18.36 to €18.42 per share. The shares acquired will be canceled as part of Glanbia’s larger share repurchase plan, aiming to buy back up to €50 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. Following the transaction, the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 262,819,396.

