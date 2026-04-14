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LANDP

Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

April 14, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $19.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LANDP was trading at a 19.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

LANDP+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1.7%.

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 XRSC Insider Buying
 Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> XRSC Insider Buying-> Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> More articles by this source->

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