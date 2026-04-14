Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:
Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1.7%.
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