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Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 22, 2026 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/23/26, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $20.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 6/23/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.36%, which compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

LANDP+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) makes up 1.54% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LAND).

In Monday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are off about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further LANDP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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