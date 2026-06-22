Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) makes up 1.54% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LAND).
In Monday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are off about 0.8%.
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Further LANDP Research:
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