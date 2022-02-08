Gladstone Land's (NASDAQ:LAND) investors will be pleased with their splendid 173% return over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) share price has soared 145% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Gladstone Land made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Gladstone Land saw its revenue grow at 25% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 35% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:LAND Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Gladstone Land's TSR for the last 3 years was 173%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gladstone Land has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 74% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gladstone Land better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Gladstone Land is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

