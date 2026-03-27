Gladstone Land (LAND) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Gladstone Land (NasdaqGM:LAND) has been revised to $11.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of $10.51 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from the latest reported closing price of $10.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Land. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 31.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAND is 0.02%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.64% to 15,790K shares. The put/call ratio of LAND is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 936K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 49.74% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 655K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 360K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 68.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 200.01% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 332K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 0.56% over the last quarter.

PFG Investments holds 296K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 85.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 545.23% over the last quarter.

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