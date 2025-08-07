Gladstone Land (LAND) Earnings Drop 42%

Key Points Earnings and revenue declined sharply, with revenue down 42.3% from the prior year, driven by lease restructurings in Q2 2025.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per share outperformed estimates despite posting a negative result in Q2 2025.

Dividend remained unchanged at $0.14 per share, not covered by current operating income (AFFO per share was $(0.10)) in Q2 2025.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), a farmland real estate investment trust, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The key update was a major fall in revenue to $12.3 million (GAAP), a drop of 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year, and a net loss per share of $(0.38) (GAAP), both well below the previous year's levels. The quarter reflected the impact of a strategic shift in lease structures, as the company moved from fixed base rents to more participation-based agreements. This shift front-loaded declines in revenue and earnings into the earlier quarters of 2025, with improved results anticipated in Q4 2025 when crop participation rents are recognized. Overall, the period showed declining fundamentals and heavier reliance on future crop performance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.38) N/A $(0.19) (106.6%) Revenue (GAAP) $12.3 million N/A $21.3 million (42.3%) Diluted AFFO per share $(0.095) $0.10 -195.0% Cash flows from operations N/A $15.9 million N/A Cash distributions declared per common share $0.14 $0.14 0.0%

About Gladstone Land and Its Business Model

Gladstone Land specializes in acquiring and owning farmland, which it leases to independent and corporate farming operators. Its footprint spans 150 farms across 15 states, covering about 103,000 acres. The company focuses on a mix of annual row crops such as vegetables and berries, and permanent crops like almonds and pistachios.

The company's business relies on securing high-quality farmland in prime growing regions, maintaining strong relationships with tenants, and offering lease structures that can include both fixed base rents and variable participation elements. Recently, the company shifted some leases from predictable fixed rents to participation rents tied to farm profits, concentrating revenue recognition toward the fourth quarter of 2025 when harvest results are in.

Quarter Highlights: Portfolio Shifts and Lease Modifications

The period marks a transitional phase for Gladstone Land. Management modified lease agreements on six western U.S. permanent crop farms, reducing or eliminating fixed base rent in exchange for higher participation rent for the 2025 crop year. As a result, most participation rent is expected to be recognized in Q4 2025. This led to both revenue and profit declines, as earning power is now more dependent on crop yields and commodity prices later in the year.

Total operating revenues declined 42.3% from the prior year as fixed base rent collections fell. The company attributed much of the drop to a $6.8 million decrease in fixed base cash rents and ongoing vacancy and tenancy issues. Participation rents themselves also dropped due to timing differences, with some adjustments last year accelerating revenue recognition. Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $13.9 million, over double the loss of the prior year period and AFFO (non-GAAP) per share swung to a negative result from positive in Q2 2024.

The farmland portfolio contracted during the year, with farms owned dropping to 150 from 168 and owned acreage decreasing by 7.9% for the year ended June 30, 2025. These reductions came from asset sales and difficulty leasing some properties, especially in permanent crops like almonds and pistachios. The company executed four new lease agreements, modestly increasing net operating income on those leases, but overall occupancy dropped to 95.9% from 99.3% versus Q2 2024.

Gladstone Land continued to invest in water resources, acquiring 1,530 additional acre-feet of water in California to secure irrigation for its farms. Strong pricing trends were reported for some permanent crops, with almond prices 5% to 10% above the previous year, which could positively impact participation rents paid in Q4 2025.

Key Success Factors and Risks

The company’s ability to generate returns depends on acquiring quality farmland, maintaining tenant relationships, and achieving geographic and crop diversification. The recent shift toward participation leases is a response to tenant needs for lower fixed rent obligations and allows Gladstone Land a share of the farm's upside. However, this structure moves a greater share of annual earnings into the final quarter and increases earnings volatility, as revenue now hinges on future harvest outcomes.

Vacancy challenges and the potential need to sell underperforming farms add uncertainty. Debt management remains a focus, with total indebtedness reduced 8.7% year over year and nearly all debt on fixed rates, sheltering the company from recent interest rate increases. Refinancing activities have raised some interest costs, but immediate liquidity remains strong, with over $150 million in available capital.

Dividend, Management Outlook, and What to Watch Next

The board maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.14 per share, in line with the prior quarter. However, this payout was not covered by operating income or AFFO (non-GAAP), and is instead being funded from balance sheet liquidity. The company has not announced a change in dividend policy and continues to support the payout through available capital.

Management noted that both annual earnings and revenue will be "significantly back-weighted to the fourth quarter" due to participation rent timing. Investors should watch for crop outcomes in the fall, successful re-leasing or sale of vacant properties, trends in key crop markets (especially almonds and pistachios), and any changes to the dividend policy, as these factors are likely to shape company performance through the rest of the year.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

