Gladstone Land (LAND) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Gladstone Land said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 5.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Land. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAND is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 16,210K shares. The put/call ratio of LAND is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Land is $24.22. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.15% from its latest reported closing price of $16.69.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Land is $99MM, an increase of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 14.64% over the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 5.86% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 68K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Land Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh, produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 96 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04495 per month or $0.5394 per year.

