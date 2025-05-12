GLADSTONE LAND Earnings Results: $LAND Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLADSTONE LAND ($LAND) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $16,800,000, beating estimates of $16,799,573 by $427.

GLADSTONE LAND Insider Trading Activity

GLADSTONE LAND insiders have traded $LAND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY W PARKER sold 6,601 shares for an estimated $72,743

GLADSTONE LAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of GLADSTONE LAND stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

