Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $19.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LANDP was trading at a 19.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.25% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are off about 3.7%.

