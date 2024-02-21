Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $19.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LANDP was trading at a 19.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.25% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:
Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are off about 3.7%.
Also see: Funds Holding CNLM
IIJI Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding SKWD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.