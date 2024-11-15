Gladstone Land Announces COO Retirement and Leadership Changes

Gladstone Land ( (LAND) ) just unveiled an update.

Gladstone Land Corporation, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, announced the retirement of COO Terry Lee Brubaker, effective December 2, 2024. Known for his vital role in the company’s growth, Brubaker’s duties will be shared by Michael LiCalsi and a new Chief Investment Officer after a national search. The company, which owns 168 farms valued at $1.5 billion, continues to expand its organic and permanent crop acreage and has consistently increased monthly stockholder distributions.

