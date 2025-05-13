GLADSTONE INVESTMENT|DE Earnings Results: $GAIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT|DE ($GAIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $27,550,000, beating estimates of $25,883,724 by $1,666,276.
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT|DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of GLADSTONE INVESTMENT|DE stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 135,324 shares (+157.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,807,928
- INVESCO LTD. removed 105,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,404,750
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 95,300 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,262,725
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 88,884 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,177,713
- MORGAN STANLEY added 53,932 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,599
- MELIA WEALTH LLC added 44,377 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $592,876
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 42,655 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,178
