Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been revised to 14.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 13.87 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from the latest reported closing price of 14.83 / share.

Gladstone Investment Declares $0.08 Dividend

On October 10, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 received the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $14.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.20%, the lowest has been 6.16%, and the highest has been 16.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIN is 0.08%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 4,601K shares. The put/call ratio of GAIN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 5.30% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 518K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 242K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Outfitter Financial holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

