Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.73%, the lowest has been 6.16%, and the highest has been 16.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Investment. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIN is 0.07%, a decrease of 22.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.34% to 5,339K shares. The put/call ratio of GAIN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Investment is $14.48. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from its latest reported closing price of $13.25.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Investment is $88MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 55.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 143.83% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 628.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 86.27% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

