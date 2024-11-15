News & Insights

Gladstone Investment Announces Leadership Changes and Operational Shift

November 15, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

An update from Gladstone Investment ( (GAIN) ) is now available.

Gladstone Investment Corporation announced the retirement of its Chief Operating Officer, Terry Lee Brubaker, effective December 2, 2024. Michael LiCalsi will take on additional operational duties while the company searches for a new Chief Investment Officer. Brubaker’s departure marks the end of a significant era of growth and dedication, as noted by CEO David Gladstone. Gladstone Investment Corporation focuses on investing in lower middle market businesses in the U.S.

GAIN

