Gladstone Commercial's Series Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODN shares, versus GOOD:
Below is a dividend history chart for GOODN, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODN) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: CEF Channel
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