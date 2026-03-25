Markets
GOODN

Gladstone Commercial's Series Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

March 25, 2026 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODN) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $21.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GOODN was trading at a 10.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.12% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODN shares, versus GOOD:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODN, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock :

GOODN+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODN) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 0.8%.

Also see:
 CEF Channel
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVNV
 Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CEF Channel-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVNV-> Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date-> More articles by this source->

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