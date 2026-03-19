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Gladstone Commercial's Series B Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/23/26

March 19, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/23/26, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $19.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 3/23/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.61%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

GOODO+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) makes up 4.77% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).

In Thursday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are down about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 Funds Holding CAPL
 Energy Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> Funds Holding CAPL-> Energy Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

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