Gladstone Commercial's Series B Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/23/26

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) makes up 4.77% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).
In Thursday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are down about 0.5%.
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