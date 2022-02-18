Gladstone Commercial Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODN) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $25.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GOODN was trading at a 2.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.37% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODN shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODN, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODN) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are off about 0.8%.

