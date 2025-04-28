Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $14.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.23% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.15 million, up 3.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $152.52 million, which would represent changes of +0.7% and +2.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Gladstone Commercial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.2 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

