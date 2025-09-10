Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $12.85, demonstrating a -1.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 2.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.4, signifying a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.8 million, down 1.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $154.4 million, demonstrating changes of +4.93% and +3.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% increase. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gladstone Commercial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.87, so one might conclude that Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.