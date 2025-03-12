Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) reached $14.88, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 7.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.85% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 2.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.49 million, reflecting a 4.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $151.13 million, signifying shifts of +1.41% and +1.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Gladstone Commercial possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Gladstone Commercial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

Also, we should mention that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

