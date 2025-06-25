Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -2.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) was down 2.77% at $14.04. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 1.48% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.35, showcasing a 2.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.86 million, up 2.16% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.41 per share and a revenue of $152.02 million, indicating changes of -0.7% and +1.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gladstone Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gladstone Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.77, which means Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.