Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) reached $13.16, with a -1.57% movement compared to the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 12.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.15 million, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $152.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +0.7% and +2.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gladstone Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.58.

It's also important to note that GOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

