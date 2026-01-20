Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $11.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.39%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 10.15% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $39 million, indicating a 4.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $156.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.82% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Gladstone Commercial possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Gladstone Commercial is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

