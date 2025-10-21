Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) was down 1.12% at $11.46. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 9.38% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.4, signifying a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $38.8 million, showing a 1.12% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $154.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.93% and +3.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gladstone Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.44.

We can additionally observe that GOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.