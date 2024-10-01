Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) reached $16.15, with a -0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 2.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.95 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago period.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $144.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.44% and -2.33%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.14 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

