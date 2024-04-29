Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) standing at $13.29, reflecting a -0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 3.69% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.24% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking an 8.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.41 million, reflecting a 0.38% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $146.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.12% and -0.73%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gladstone Commercial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.36 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.15.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

