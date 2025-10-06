Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $11.84, demonstrating a -2.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 8.02% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.4, indicating a 5.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.8 million, reflecting a 1.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $154.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.93% and +3.36%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gladstone Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Gladstone Commercial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gladstone Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.38.

Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

