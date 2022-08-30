Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Sells Parsippany Office Building

Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD recently sold its 60,000-square-foot Parsippany, NJ office building, realizing a leveraged internal rate of return of around 15% on the property, which was acquired in 2011. The move comes as part of the company’s capital recycling efforts, allowing the company to redeploy capital into industrial real estate.



GOOD is focused on expanding on the buyouts of high-quality industrial assets in strong growth corridors leased to tenants with solid credit profiles. In line with this, earlier this month, Gladstone Commercial announced the acquisition of a 246,000-square-foot, two-property, industrial portfolio in Vineland, NJ, and Bridgeton, NJ, for $32.5 million at a GAAP capitalization rate of 7.2%.



Acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, the portfolio is fully leased to Garden State Bulb Company and its affiliates, with 15 years of residual absolute NNN term. Such acquisitions of functional assets leased to credit-worthy tenants in strong industrial locations are a strategic fit for Gladstone Commercial’s long-term growth.



From the beginning of the year through Aug 3, 2022, Gladstone Commercial acquired 742,303 square feet of industrial real estate for a total cost of $51.4 million. This comprised seven properties and four tenants, with an average remaining lease term at acquisition of 11.7 years.



Given the strong demand for industrial real estate, the maximization of value through non-core asset dispositions and the redeploying of proceeds for the selective re-positioning of GOOD’s portfolio with a more industrial focus augur well for its long-term growth.



Gladstone Commercial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, reflecting broader market concerns, the stock has declined 3%, narrower than the industry’s fall of 3.2% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Prologis Inc. PLD and Host Hotels & Resorts HST.



Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. Prologis’ long-term growth rate is projected at 9.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised marginally upward in the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ 2022 FFO per share has moved nearly 1.2% upward in the past week to $1.75. HST presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



