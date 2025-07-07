Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $14.29, moving -2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Gladstone Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.86 million, up 2.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $152.02 million, which would represent changes of -0.7% and +1.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Gladstone Commercial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gladstone Commercial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.6, so one might conclude that Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

