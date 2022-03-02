Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Sees High Occupancy in February

Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD has been witnessing active leasing, aiding solid occupancy, healthy rental collections and ample liquidity to back its acquisitions and growth efforts.



As of Feb 28, 2022, Gladstone Commercial’s portfolio occupancy was 97.2% due to successful leasing activities. Moreover, Gladstone Commercial collected 100% of the February cash base rent. Healthy levels of rental receipts have enabled GOOD to maintain its dividend rate.



Gladstone Commercial is also focused on its growth measures. In February, the company acquired an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility on 9.2 acres in Wilkesboro, NC for $7.4 million.



Gladstone Commercial is also witnessing healthy demand for its properties. So far in the year, GOOD extended 127,444 square feet of space, covering one tenant with a new residual lease term of 11 years. This annualized straight-line rent of this transaction amounts to $1.1 million.



Further, management noted that as of Feb 28, 2022, the company’s available liquidity was $19.7 million, consisting of revolving credit facility and cash in hand. Gladstone Commercial continues to raise equity capital. Since Jan 1, 2022, and through Feb 28, 2022, the company issued 227,965 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $5.2 million. Such an amount of liquidity supports Gladstone Commercial’s growth strategy.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 8% in the past year, underperforming the industry's growth of 16.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

