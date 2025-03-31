Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $14.98, demonstrating a +0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.14%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 8.19% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.34, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.15 million, reflecting a 3.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $152.52 million, demonstrating changes of +0.7% and +2.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower. Gladstone Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.84 of its industry.

One should further note that GOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.