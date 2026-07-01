Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) was up +1.06% at $12.43. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 2.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.02 million, indicating a 6.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $170.62 million, indicating changes of +1.43% and +5.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Gladstone Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Gladstone Commercial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.08 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.