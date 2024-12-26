Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the latest trading day at $16.18, indicating a +0.56% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 8.89% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $37.45 million, showing a 4.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $149.46 million, demonstrating changes of -2.72% and +1.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.72 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.